Wabash National Corporation (WNC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is 7.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.81 and a high of $30.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WNC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.66% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.75% higher than the price target low of $27.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.27, the stock is 5.64% and -2.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 9.42% at the moment leaves the stock 12.53% off its SMA200. WNC registered 71.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.59.

The stock witnessed a 0.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.49%, and is 5.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $2.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.79 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.46% and -19.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wabash National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.96M, and float is at 47.17M with Short Float at 9.92%.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Wabash National Corporation (WNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Dustin T, the company’s SVP, Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Dustin T sold 41,327 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $27.26 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59398.0 shares.

Wabash National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Pettit Michael N (SVP and CFO) sold a total of 36,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $27.19 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81474.0 shares of the WNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Page Kevin J (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 22,160 shares at an average price of $27.15 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 70,134 shares of Wabash National Corporation (WNC).

Wabash National Corporation (WNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) that is trading 56.94% up over the past 12 months and PACCAR Inc (PCAR) that is 30.54% higher over the same period.