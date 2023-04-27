Which institution holds the most shares in Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) is 71.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.23 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MORF stock was last observed hovering at around $46.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.6% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 23.33% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.00, the stock is 17.92% and 12.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 45.99% off its SMA200. MORF registered 54.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.53.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.20%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.92% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $70.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.21% and -16.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.20%).

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morphic Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.57M, and float is at 31.57M with Short Float at 5.80%.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farrell Robert E Jr, the company’s SVP Finance and CAO. SEC filings show that Farrell Robert E Jr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12222.0 shares.

Morphic Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Farrell Robert E Jr (SVP Finance and CAO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $41.25 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2222.0 shares of the MORF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Rogers Bruce (President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $40.35 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 117,055 shares of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF).

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.57% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 31.93% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 3.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.