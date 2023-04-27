Which institution holds the most shares in SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is -13.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $17.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.52% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.86, the stock is -0.88% and -4.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -8.05% off its SMA200. SITC registered -29.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.65.

The stock witnessed a 2.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.49%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $552.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.18 and Fwd P/E is 60.82. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.82% and -30.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.16M, and float is at 176.38M with Short Float at 4.46%.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cattonar John M, the company’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Cattonar John M sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $13.61 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40922.0 shares.

SITE Centers Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Lukes David R (President & CEO) sold a total of 310,797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $16.59 per share for $5.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the SITC stock.