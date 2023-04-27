Which institution holds the most shares in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is -2.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.15 and a high of $375.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $309.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -32.24% off its average median price target of $370.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.72% off the consensus price target high of $452.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are 9.19% higher than the price target low of $305.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $276.97, the stock is -7.60% and -8.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -10.43% at the moment leaves the stock -4.37% off its SMA200. SEDG registered 9.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.14.

The stock witnessed a -2.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.84%, and is -11.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 4926 employees, a market worth around $15.50B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 166.95 and Fwd P/E is 23.57. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.66% and -26.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.00% this year

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.98M, and float is at 55.33M with Short Float at 5.16%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adest Meir, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Adest Meir sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $307.81 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Adest Meir (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $316.57 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Adest Meir (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $315.96 for $1.58 million. The insider now directly holds 140,485 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 13.68% up over the past 12 months and Trimble Inc. (TRMB) that is -32.60% lower over the same period. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is -17.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.