Which Institutions Own Shares In Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) is -31.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $14.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMPS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 36.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is -10.45% and -24.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock -44.52% off its SMA200. AMPS registered -28.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.93.

The stock witnessed a -18.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.72%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $693.89M and $101.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.20 and Fwd P/E is 13.57. Profit margin for the company is 54.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.46% and -69.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 833.30% this year

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.15M, and float is at 67.66M with Short Float at 6.89%.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Savino Anthony, the company’s COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER. SEC filings show that Savino Anthony sold 4,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $7.40 per share for a total of $34965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.87 million shares.

Altus Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Weber Dustin (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 4,470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $7.40 per share for $33078.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.01 million shares of the AMPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, GSO Altus Holdings LP (10% Owner) disposed off 7,000,000 shares at an average price of $11.01 for $77.07 million. The insider now directly holds 21,825,125 shares of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS).