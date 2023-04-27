Which Institutions Own Shares In Coherent Corp. (COHR)?

Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) is -6.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.90 and a high of $66.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $52.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.21% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 8.92% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.79, the stock is -6.12% and -13.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -18.92% off its SMA200. COHR registered -47.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.36.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.80%, and is -2.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has around 23658 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $4.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.67% and -50.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherent Corp. (COHR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherent Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.62M, and float is at 136.45M with Short Float at 4.00%.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAYMOND MARY JANE, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that RAYMOND MARY JANE sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $41.05 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Coherent Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Xia Howard H. (Director) sold a total of 2,270 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $43.17 per share for $98007.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39601.0 shares of the COHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, KRAMER FRANCIS J (Director) disposed off 2,936 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 272,685 shares of Coherent Corp. (COHR).

Coherent Corp. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -6.33% down over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is -26.86% lower over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -42.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.