Who are the Institutional Holders in Alteryx Inc. (AYX)?

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) is -0.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.55 and a high of $71.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AYX stock was last observed hovering at around $49.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22%.

Currently trading at $50.39, the stock is -6.80% and -14.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -8.12% off its SMA200. AYX registered -26.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.19.

The stock witnessed a -10.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.80%, and is -4.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $3.41B and $855.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.28. Profit margin for the company is -37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.41% and -29.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.00%).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.80% this year

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.22M, and float is at 60.36M with Short Float at 5.98%.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schloss Eileen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schloss Eileen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $65.47 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6715.0 shares.

Alteryx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Hansen Paula (President & CRO) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $44.10 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AYX stock.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 5.22% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 21.73% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -9.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.