Who are the Institutional Holders in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -2.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.67 and a high of $127.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $74.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.09% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 38.04% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.35, the stock is -5.79% and -9.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -17.17% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -41.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.04.

The stock witnessed a -6.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.66%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.35 and Fwd P/E is 6.06. Distance from 52-week low is 8.27% and -41.68% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.00M, and float is at 116.28M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J, the company’s CAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 3,210 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $95.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11368.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Green Richard R (Director) sold a total of 3,270 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $90.79 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8814.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, MALONE JOHN C (Director) disposed off 10 shares at an average price of $25.87 for $259.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -15.25% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -15.73% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -28.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.