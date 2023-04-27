Who are the Institutional Holders in MSCI Inc. (MSCI)?

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is -1.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $376.41 and a high of $572.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSCI stock was last observed hovering at around $471.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.93% off its average median price target of $557.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.63% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 9.26% higher than the price target low of $505.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $458.22, the stock is -15.05% and -14.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -6.35% off its SMA200. MSCI registered -0.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.66.

The stock witnessed a -15.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.91%, and is -16.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has around 4759 employees, a market worth around $36.82B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.75 and Fwd P/E is 30.71. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.73% and -19.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MSCI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.30% this year

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.98M, and float is at 77.50M with Short Float at 0.85%.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at MSCI Inc. (MSCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mak Jennifer H, the company’s Global Controller. SEC filings show that Mak Jennifer H sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $559.89 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6843.0 shares.

MSCI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Gutowski Robert J. (General Counsel) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $511.71 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15343.0 shares of the MSCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Kinney Catherine R (Director) disposed off 868 shares at an average price of $503.54 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 1,144 shares of MSCI Inc. (MSCI).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 6.67% up over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -28.03% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -2.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.