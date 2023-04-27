Who are the Institutional Holders in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) is 4.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.44 and a high of $194.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $156.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.14% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.1% off the consensus price target high of $209.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -41.92% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.92, the stock is -15.75% and -17.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -9.06% at the moment leaves the stock -3.18% off its SMA200. SLAB registered 8.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.59.

The stock witnessed a -15.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.21%, and is -16.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has around 1964 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.01 and Fwd P/E is 26.70. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.68% and -27.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 292.80% this year

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.54M, and float is at 31.22M with Short Float at 6.66%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wyatt Christy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wyatt Christy sold 674 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $166.38 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5720.0 shares.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Richardson Nina (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $166.38 per share for $83190.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6580.0 shares of the SLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Richardson Nina (Director) disposed off 912 shares at an average price of $160.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 5,908 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB).

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 13.68% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -5.43% lower over the same period. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is -66.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.