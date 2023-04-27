Who are the Institutional Holders in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is 139.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is 24.37% and 13.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 24.39% off its SMA200. SPPI registered -11.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.15.

The stock witnessed a 29.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.80%, and is 27.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $179.55M and $10.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 180.00% and -43.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.50%).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.30% this year

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.49M, and float is at 184.03M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riga Thomas J, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Riga Thomas J sold 31,381 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $24979.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that McGahan Keith M (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 27,197 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $0.80 per share for $21649.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the SPPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Riga Thomas J (CEO & President) disposed off 18,153 shares at an average price of $0.82 for $14867.0. The insider now directly holds 503,792 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 34.26% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -12.57% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -10.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.