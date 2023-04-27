Who are the Institutional Holders in Weatherford International plc (WFRD)?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) is 21.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.96 and a high of $70.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WFRD stock was last observed hovering at around $59.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.33% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.59% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.74% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.76, the stock is 0.70% and 0.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 3.92% at the moment leaves the stock 41.62% off its SMA200. WFRD registered 75.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.16.

The stock witnessed a 9.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.12%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $4.43B and $4.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 214.44 and Fwd P/E is 11.68. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.15% and -12.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weatherford International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.60% this year

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.00M, and float is at 65.52M with Short Float at 5.25%.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Weatherford International plc (WFRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mongrain Joseph H, the company’s EVP & Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Mongrain Joseph H sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $66.83 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33868.0 shares.

Weatherford International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Weatherholt Scott C (EVP, GC & CCO) sold a total of 39,365 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $66.30 per share for $2.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the WFRD stock.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading -54.72% down over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 23.49% higher over the same period. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is -6.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.