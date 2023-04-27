Who are the Institutional Holders in Yellow Corporation (YELL)?

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is -31.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $8.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YELL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 42.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is -10.29% and -22.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -13.93% at the moment leaves the stock -54.19% off its SMA200. YELL registered -63.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.62.

The stock witnessed a -12.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.72%, and is -8.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.96% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $87.66M and $5.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.29. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.76% and -79.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Analyst Forecasts

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.40% this year

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.50M, and float is at 50.22M with Short Float at 10.50%.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Yellow Corporation (YELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Olivier Daniel L., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Olivier Daniel L. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $29440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Yellow Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Jones Shaunna D. (Director) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $7.13 per share for $4280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19345.0 shares of the YELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Faught James R. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 28,615 shares at an average price of $7.42 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 100,672 shares of Yellow Corporation (YELL).