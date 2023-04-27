Who is the Top Investor In Bruker Corporation (BRKR)?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) is 13.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.42 and a high of $84.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $76.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.77% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -13.96% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.49, the stock is -3.10% and 2.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 16.82% off its SMA200. BRKR registered 31.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.20.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.12%, and is -6.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has around 8525 employees, a market worth around $11.46B and $2.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.96 and Fwd P/E is 26.82. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.04% and -8.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bruker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.10M, and float is at 98.87M with Short Float at 3.97%.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Bruker Corporation (BRKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAUKIEN FRANK H, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that LAUKIEN FRANK H sold 51,770 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $78.86 per share for a total of $4.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38.26 million shares.

Bruker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that LAUKIEN FRANK H (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 148,230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $81.02 per share for $12.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38.35 million shares of the BRKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Friend Cynthia M (Director) disposed off 921 shares at an average price of $68.26 for $62867.0. The insider now directly holds 11,576 shares of Bruker Corporation (BRKR).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -2.03% down over the past 12 months and Illumina Inc. (ILMN) that is -33.89% lower over the same period. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -13.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.