Who is the Top Investor In Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)?

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) is 13.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.42 and a high of $37.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GETY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -14.55% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.30, the stock is 7.22% and 11.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -30.54% off its SMA200. GETY registered -36.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 36.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.80.

The stock witnessed a 50.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.70%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.09% over the week and 12.52% over the month.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $926.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.20. Profit margin for the company is -15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.21% and -83.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.70% this year

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 396.07M, and float is at 193.29M with Short Float at 0.26%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neuberger Berman Group LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 572,706 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $7.91 per share for a total of $4.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63.95 million shares.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Leyden Jennifer (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 34,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $4.01 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the GETY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Hoel Chris (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,952 shares at an average price of $4.01 for $11838.0. The insider now directly holds 29,506 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY).