Who is the Top Investor In TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) is -46.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $2.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 84.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is -57.46% and -53.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -16.84% at the moment leaves the stock -53.37% off its SMA200. TCON registered -64.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.31%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.42.

The stock witnessed a -52.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.69%, and is -56.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.36% over the week and 12.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -1.86% and -66.67% from its 52-week high.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.31M, and float is at 20.37M with Short Float at 0.64%.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Opaleye Management Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Opaleye Management Inc. bought 174,508 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $1.38 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.32 million shares.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that THEUER CHARLES (President and CEO) bought a total of 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $1.52 per share for $7296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the TCON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, THEUER CHARLES (President and CEO) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $1.52 for $304.0. The insider now directly holds 340,118 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON).