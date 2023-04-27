Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 7.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.96 and a high of $139.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $137.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.82% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -10.41% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.01, the stock is 3.16% and 5.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 12.16% off its SMA200. YUM registered 13.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.04.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.82%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 1.07% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $38.43B and $6.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.21 and Fwd P/E is 23.31. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.75% and -0.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (62.20%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum! Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.00M, and float is at 277.20M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skeans Tracy L, the company’s COO and CPO. SEC filings show that Skeans Tracy L sold 3,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $136.00 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3183.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,856 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $134.81 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57325.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Catlett Scott (Chief Legal &Franchise Officer) disposed off 1,150 shares at an average price of $135.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 12,102 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 14.58% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 42.95% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 32.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.