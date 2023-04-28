A peek at Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL): Who has invested in It?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is -2.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.98 and a high of $22.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.38% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.6% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.88, the stock is -2.65% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -11.12% off its SMA200. BNL registered -25.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.90.

The stock witnessed a -5.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.38%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $407.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.21 and Fwd P/E is 25.82. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.01% and -29.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.32M, and float is at 161.67M with Short Float at 1.61%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Albano Ryan M, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Albano Ryan M bought 6,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $16.74 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Moragne John David (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $16.72 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the BNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Fennell Kevin (EVP & CFO) acquired 3,250 shares at an average price of $16.45 for $53462.0. The insider now directly holds 59,556 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -26.23% down over the past 12 months and Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is -2.63% lower over the same period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is -35.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.