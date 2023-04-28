A peek at Cerus Corporation (CERS): Who has invested in It?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is -37.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $5.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 29.54% higher than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is -15.72% and -18.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -38.29% off its SMA200. CERS registered -49.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.34.

The stock witnessed a -17.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.13%, and is -5.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) has around 309 employees, a market worth around $393.70M and $188.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.29% and -61.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.49M, and float is at 171.72M with Short Float at 4.63%.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greenman William Mariner, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Greenman William Mariner sold 60,480 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $2.80 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.62 million shares.

Cerus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Jayaraman Vivek K (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 25,356 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $2.80 per share for $70997.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the CERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Benjamin Richard J (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 25,353 shares at an average price of $2.79 for $70781.0. The insider now directly holds 346,519 shares of Cerus Corporation (CERS).

Cerus Corporation (CERS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) that is trading 54.69% up over the past 12 months.