A peek at Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO): Who has invested in It?

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is 13.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.17 and a high of $176.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LECO stock was last observed hovering at around $156.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.76% off its average median price target of $177.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.99% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.97% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.81, the stock is 1.63% and -0.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 4.97% at the moment leaves the stock 10.42% off its SMA200. LECO registered 29.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.63.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.93%, and is 2.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $9.42B and $3.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.39 and Fwd P/E is 17.72. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.62% and -7.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.60% this year

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.68M, and float is at 56.40M with Short Float at 3.58%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAPES CHRISTOPHER L, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that MAPES CHRISTOPHER L sold 14,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $171.77 per share for a total of $2.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Allman Geoffrey P (SVP, Strategy & Business Devel) sold a total of 809 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $171.55 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11654.0 shares of the LECO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Doria Gregory (SVP, Pres Harris Products Gr.) disposed off 170 shares at an average price of $143.45 for $24386.0. The insider now directly holds 3,436 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO).

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading -24.45% down over the past 12 months and Enovis Corporation (ENOV) that is -12.99% lower over the same period. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is -40.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.