A peek at ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR): Who has invested in It?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) is -41.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRQR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.65% off the consensus price target high of $5.54 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -17.84% lower than the price target low of $1.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is -2.02% and -21.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 22.33% off its SMA200. PRQR registered 204.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.67.

The stock witnessed a -39.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.51%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 10.06% over the month.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $170.04M and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 311.32% and -43.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.70%).

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.46M, and float is at 62.46M with Short Float at 4.13%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) that is trading -14.66% down over the past 12 months.