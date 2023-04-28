A peek at ThredUp Inc. (TDUP): Who has invested in It?

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) is 94.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $7.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDUP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -155.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is -4.21% and 14.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 29.81% off its SMA200. TDUP registered -63.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.95.

The stock witnessed a 5.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.55%, and is -18.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.84% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has around 2416 employees, a market worth around $290.09M and $288.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 249.08% and -65.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.80%).

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.04M, and float is at 67.48M with Short Float at 10.67%.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NOVA DANIEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NOVA DANIEL J bought 24,611 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $2.30 per share for a total of $56539.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54938.0 shares.

ThredUp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that NOVA DANIEL J (Director) bought a total of 6,890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $2.30 per share for $15828.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6890.0 shares of the TDUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, NOVA DANIEL J (Director) disposed off 24,611 shares at an average price of $2.10 for $51752.0. The insider now directly holds 30,327 shares of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP).

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -21.21% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -2.52% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 28.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.