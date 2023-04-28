A peek at Veracyte Inc. (VCYT): Who has invested in It?

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) is -6.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.85 and a high of $32.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCYT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.31% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.32% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.29, the stock is 0.70% and -2.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -3.86% off its SMA200. VCYT registered 1.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$133.88.

The stock witnessed a 8.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.47%, and is -1.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has around 787 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $296.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.10% and -31.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veracyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.83M, and float is at 71.03M with Short Float at 5.01%.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Bonnie H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson Bonnie H sold 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $22.04 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42681.0 shares.

Veracyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that EASTHAM KARIN (Director) sold a total of 18,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $22.78 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23451.0 shares of the VCYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Anderson Bonnie H (Director) disposed off 34,000 shares at an average price of $22.76 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 53,967 shares of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) that is 8.20% higher over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is 0.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.