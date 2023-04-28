A peek at Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Who has invested in It?

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is -3.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.97 and a high of $41.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.59% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.81% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.54, the stock is -10.48% and -12.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -13.66% off its SMA200. VSTO registered -32.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.28.

The stock witnessed a -10.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.26%, and is -10.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.44 and Fwd P/E is 5.03. Distance from 52-week low is 2.48% and -42.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.20% this year

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.57M, and float is at 47.95M with Short Float at 8.07%.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keegan Andrew, the company’s Interim CFO. SEC filings show that Keegan Andrew sold 860 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 at a price of $26.06 per share for a total of $22412.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31451.0 shares.

Vista Outdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that Ehrich Jeffrey (GC & Corp Secretary – Interim) sold a total of 675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $26.06 per share for $17590.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12711.0 shares of the VSTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Reisdorf Kelly L (Chief Comms & IR Officer) disposed off 1,356 shares at an average price of $27.69 for $37548.0. The insider now directly holds 13,644 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading -17.66% down over the past 12 months and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) that is 3.00% higher over the same period. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is -15.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.