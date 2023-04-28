Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Volatility At 1.75%, Should You Add A Position?

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is -4.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.34 and a high of $80.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADC stock was last observed hovering at around $66.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48%.

Currently trading at $67.76, the stock is 0.96% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -4.97% off its SMA200. ADC registered -3.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.08.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.88%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $6.13B and $429.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.20 and Fwd P/E is 38.68. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.98% and -15.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.55M, and float is at 87.15M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Erlich Craig, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Erlich Craig bought 4,898 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $16.25 per share for a total of $79592.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4898.0 shares.

Agree Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that RAKOLTA JOHN JR (Director) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $71.38 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ADC stock.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) that is trading -33.00% down over the past 12 months.