Avangrid Inc. (AGR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is -5.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.44 and a high of $51.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.21% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.97% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.45, the stock is 0.37% and 1.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. AGR registered -12.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.77.

The stock witnessed a 3.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.12%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) has around 7579 employees, a market worth around $15.54B and $7.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.78 and Fwd P/E is 17.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.04% and -21.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avangrid Inc. (AGR) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avangrid Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.74M, and float is at 70.75M with Short Float at 6.40%.

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Avangrid Inc. (AGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Solomont Alan D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Solomont Alan D bought 129 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $38.78 per share for a total of $5003.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9490.0 shares.

Avangrid Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Solomont Alan D (Director) bought a total of 119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $42.00 per share for $4998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9361.0 shares of the AGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Solomont Alan D (Director) acquired 117 shares at an average price of $43.33 for $5070.0. The insider now directly holds 9,242 shares of Avangrid Inc. (AGR).

Avangrid Inc. (AGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 3.10% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -31.37% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -6.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.