Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is -15.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.36 and a high of $265.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRL stock was last observed hovering at around $187.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.3% off its average median price target of $255.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.65% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 9.5% higher than the price target low of $203.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $183.71, the stock is -8.04% and -12.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -15.86% off its SMA200. CRL registered -20.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.41.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.80%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $9.26B and $3.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.39 and Fwd P/E is 15.05. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.30% and -30.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.91M, and float is at 50.37M with Short Float at 2.74%.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALLMAN RICHARD F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $220.73 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21864.0 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Parisotto Shannon M (CEVP, Disc & Safety Assessment) sold a total of 4,558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $254.41 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6010.0 shares of the CRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Girshick Birgit (Corporate Executive VP & COO) disposed off 3,205 shares at an average price of $254.39 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 41,038 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -10.16% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 26.48% higher over the same period.