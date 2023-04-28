Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) is 14.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.62 and a high of $35.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.96% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.71% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.22, the stock is 3.38% and 7.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 4.84% off its SMA200. DRVN registered 19.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.70.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.26%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $5.16B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 124.88 and Fwd P/E is 21.08. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.81% and -11.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 342.80% this year

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.74M, and float is at 61.91M with Short Float at 5.37%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARONSON NEAL K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARONSON NEAL K sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $32.19 per share for a total of $225.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32.76 million shares.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Driven Equity LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,742,797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $32.19 per share for $152.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29.54 million shares of the DRVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, RC IV Cayman ICW Holdings LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,257,203 shares at an average price of $32.19 for $72.66 million. The insider now directly holds 14,056,415 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genuine Parts Company (GPC) that is trading 25.14% up over the past 12 months and Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is 10.06% higher over the same period. Monro Inc. (MNRO) is 9.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.