EPR Properties (EPR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is 10.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.92 and a high of $55.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.26% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.28% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.71, the stock is 6.47% and 6.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 3.68% at the moment leaves the stock 0.39% off its SMA200. EPR registered -22.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.74.

The stock witnessed a 13.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

EPR Properties (EPR) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $658.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.61 and Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.97% and -24.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

EPR Properties (EPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EPR Properties (EPR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EPR Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.40% this year

EPR Properties (EPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.02M, and float is at 73.84M with Short Float at 4.68%.

EPR Properties (EPR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at EPR Properties (EPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ziegler Caixia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ziegler Caixia bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $45.14 per share for a total of $22570.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

EPR Properties (EPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -17.42% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -21.09% lower over the same period. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -29.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.