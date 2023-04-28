First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) is -54.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.90 and a high of $22.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFWM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $6.49, the stock is -5.03% and -34.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 6.92% at the moment leaves the stock -57.66% off its SMA200. FFWM registered -71.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.55%.

The stock witnessed a -13.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.90%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has around 713 employees, a market worth around $366.30M and $403.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.32 and Fwd P/E is 4.60. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -71.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.37M, and float is at 50.60M with Short Float at 2.71%.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAKOPIAN JOHN, the company’s President, FFA. SEC filings show that HAKOPIAN JOHN sold 29,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $9.27 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

First Foundation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that KAVANAUGH SCOTT F (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $9.61 per share for $19218.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the FFWM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Naghibi Christopher M. (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 155 shares at an average price of $9.62 for $1490.0. The insider now directly holds 5,373 shares of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM).

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) that is trading -9.33% down over the past 12 months and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) that is -28.83% lower over the same period. Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) is -41.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.