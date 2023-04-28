Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) is -57.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $5.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -14.56% and -37.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -57.32% off its SMA200. FSP registered -78.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.04.

The stock witnessed a -25.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.75%, and is -11.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $127.55M and $165.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 104.55. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.88% and -78.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.80% this year

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.24M, and float is at 92.49M with Short Float at 3.96%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANSEN BRIAN N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HANSEN BRIAN N bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $2.08 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $2.13 per share for $53250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.45 million shares of the FSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J (Director) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $2.18 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 3,421,136 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -2.13% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -28.23% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -47.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.