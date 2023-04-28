FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO) is -10.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $4.23, the stock is -1.42% and -3.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -9.16% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 2.67% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.40%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.32% and -29.15% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 198.36M, and float is at 198.36M with Short Float at 0.02%.