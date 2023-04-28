FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Volatility At 1.62%, Should You Add A Position?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is 6.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.58 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.33% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.01% lower than the price target low of $17.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.64, the stock is 0.58% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -3.23% off its SMA200. FSK registered -10.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.14%.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.33%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 58.25 and Fwd P/E is 6.41. Distance from 52-week low is 12.41% and -16.59% from its 52-week high.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.17M, and float is at 260.69M with Short Float at 2.18%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hopkins Jerel A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hopkins Jerel A bought 556 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $17.45 per share for a total of $9699.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6384.0 shares.

FS KKR Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Goldstein Richard I (Director) bought a total of 1,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $18.65 per share for $20235.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31560.0 shares of the FSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Sandler Elizabeth (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.64 for $49100.0. The insider now directly holds 4,640 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK).