Here are the top Institutional holders of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is -11.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.14 and a high of $221.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HELE stock was last observed hovering at around $81.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.94% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.7% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.27% higher than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.74, the stock is 9.83% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 19.49% at the moment leaves the stock -9.26% off its SMA200. HELE registered -52.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.62.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.03%, and is 11.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has around 2146 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.05 and Fwd P/E is 11.34. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.46% and -55.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helen of Troy Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.99M, and float is at 23.73M with Short Float at 22.58%.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABROMOVITZ GARY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABROMOVITZ GARY B sold 1,038 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $209.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6047.0 shares.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -18.51% down over the past 12 months and Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) that is -60.44% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is -2.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.