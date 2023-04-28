Here are the top Institutional holders of Impinj Inc. (PI) shares

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) is -24.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.74 and a high of $144.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PI stock was last observed hovering at around $135.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -52.85% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.12% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 28.29% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.47, the stock is -39.20% and -37.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.96 million and changing -39.06% at the moment leaves the stock -24.38% off its SMA200. PI registered 63.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$247.87.

The stock witnessed a -34.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.96%, and is -39.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Impinj Inc. (PI) has around 389 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $257.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.43. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.52% and -43.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Impinj Inc. (PI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Impinj Inc. (PI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Impinj Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year

Impinj Inc. (PI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.00M, and float is at 24.66M with Short Float at 13.48%.

Impinj Inc. (PI) Insider Activity

A total of 170 insider transactions have happened at Impinj Inc. (PI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 120 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 1,236 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $134.51 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Impinj Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that DOSSETT JEFFREY (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 495 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $134.43 per share for $66543.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48893.0 shares of the PI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, MECKLAI HUSSEIN (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 433 shares at an average price of $134.58 for $58272.0. The insider now directly holds 32,517 shares of Impinj Inc. (PI).

Impinj Inc. (PI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -14.67% down over the past 12 months and Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) that is -59.50% lower over the same period.