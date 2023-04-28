Here are the top Institutional holders of Opera Limited (OPRA) shares

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is 74.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.49 and a high of $12.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPRA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57%.

Currently trading at $9.79, the stock is -7.10% and 5.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -13.82% at the moment leaves the stock 66.06% off its SMA200. OPRA registered 110.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 170.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.25.

The stock witnessed a 1.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.47%, and is -10.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.88% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Opera Limited (OPRA) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $331.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.25 and Fwd P/E is 13.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.25% and -18.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Opera Limited (OPRA) Analyst Forecasts

Opera Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.40% this year

Opera Limited (OPRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.86M, and float is at 78.87M with Short Float at 0.17%.

Opera Limited (OPRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 7.40% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 12.81% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -9.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.