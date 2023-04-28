Here are the top Institutional holders of Portland General Electric Company (POR) shares

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is 4.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.58 and a high of $56.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.73% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -6.58% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.16, the stock is 2.40% and 5.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 5.33% off its SMA200. POR registered -1.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.89.

The stock witnessed a 7.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.46%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) has around 2873 employees, a market worth around $4.61B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.68 and Fwd P/E is 16.92. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.04% and -9.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Portland General Electric Company (POR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Portland General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.28M, and float is at 88.83M with Short Float at 8.88%.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Portland General Electric Company (POR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sims Brett Michael, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Sims Brett Michael sold 2,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $96350.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10978.0 shares.

Portland General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Kochavatr John Teeruk (Vice President, CIO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $53.72 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14112.0 shares of the POR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Farrell Dawn L (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $48.52 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 9,223 shares of Portland General Electric Company (POR).

Portland General Electric Company (POR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -4.25% down over the past 12 months and IDACORP Inc. (IDA) that is 0.89% higher over the same period. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is 0.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.