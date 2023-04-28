Here are the top Institutional holders of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is -13.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.60 and a high of $50.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNBR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.05% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.16% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.37% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.58, the stock is -16.88% and -25.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -11.90% at the moment leaves the stock -33.29% off its SMA200. SNBR registered -48.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.17.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.97%, and is -10.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has around 5115 employees, a market worth around $502.18M and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.07 and Fwd P/E is 10.01. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.34% and -55.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (259.80%).

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sleep Number Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.00% this year

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.25M, and float is at 20.96M with Short Float at 14.86%.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hellfeld Samuel R, the company’s EVP Chief Legal & Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Hellfeld Samuel R sold 1,051 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $39.10 per share for a total of $41099.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15061.0 shares.

Sleep Number Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J (Director) sold a total of 6,107 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $37.01 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34966.0 shares of the SNBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, HOWARD JULIE (Director) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $26.30 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 13,670 shares of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR).

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -23.40% down over the past 12 months and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is 5.87% higher over the same period. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) is 7.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.