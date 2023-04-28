Here are the top Institutional holders of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 17.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $233.01 and a high of $336.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $323.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 16.07% off its average median price target of $335.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.69% off the consensus price target high of $439.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -21.2% lower than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $339.37, the stock is 4.63% and 10.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 4.97% at the moment leaves the stock 13.11% off its SMA200. VRTX registered 26.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.73.

The stock witnessed a 8.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.72%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $86.91B and $8.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.47 and Fwd P/E is 21.71. Profit margin for the company is 37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.65% and 0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.00M, and float is at 256.21M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 212 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 171 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SACHS BRUCE I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SACHS BRUCE I sold 21,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $326.73 per share for a total of $6.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41210.0 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Sanna Bastiano (EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies) sold a total of 7,567 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $326.70 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39713.0 shares of the VRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Sanna Bastiano (EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies) disposed off 522 shares at an average price of $315.81 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 47,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -4.68% down over the past 12 months and Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) that is 28.48% higher over the same period. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is 33.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.