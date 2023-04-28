Here are the top Institutional holders of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) shares

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) is 50.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $206.19 and a high of $372.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WST stock was last observed hovering at around $357.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.01% off its average median price target of $365.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.19% off the consensus price target high of $400.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -22.49% lower than the price target low of $290.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $355.22, the stock is -0.10% and 6.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 25.20% off its SMA200. WST registered 6.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.88.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.52%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $26.06B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.40 and Fwd P/E is 42.04. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.28% and -4.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.60% this year

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.40M, and float is at 73.57M with Short Float at 1.83%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Abraham Silji, the company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Abraham Silji sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $322.57 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4209.0 shares.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Green Eric Mark (President & CEO) sold a total of 44,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $322.35 per share for $14.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85705.0 shares of the WST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Green Eric Mark (President & CEO) disposed off 44,000 shares at an average price of $238.99 for $10.52 million. The insider now directly holds 114,922 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST).

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -6.39% down over the past 12 months and Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) that is 3.26% higher over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -33.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.