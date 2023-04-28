Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) is 18.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.73 and a high of $17.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATEC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.67, the stock is -6.67% and -4.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 30.76% off its SMA200. ATEC registered 24.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.58.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.97%, and is -10.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has around 705 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $350.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.02% and -14.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.81M, and float is at 68.08M with Short Float at 9.98%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hunsaker Craig E, the company’s EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC. SEC filings show that Hunsaker Craig E sold 28,311 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $15.85 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.29 million shares.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Koning John Todd (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $16.42 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the ATEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Miles Patrick (CEO) disposed off 353 shares at an average price of $15.86 for $5599.0. The insider now directly holds 5,607,764 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -8.89% down over the past 12 months and NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is -23.43% lower over the same period. Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is -14.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.