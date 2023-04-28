Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB)

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) is -15.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.55 and a high of $45.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIB stock was last observed hovering at around $25.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.49% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.15% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.99, the stock is -11.05% and -7.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -6.76% at the moment leaves the stock -11.76% off its SMA200. CIB registered -38.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.08%.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.31%, and is -14.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) has around 33140 employees, a market worth around $6.54B and $5.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.85 and Fwd P/E is 4.00. Profit margin for the company is 25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.32% and -47.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bancolombia S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.00% this year

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.46M, and float is at 159.84M with Short Float at 0.33%.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) that is trading 23.59% up over the past 12 months and Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is -1.49% lower over the same period. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is 19.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.