Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) is -10.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.57 and a high of $16.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCF stock was last observed hovering at around $12.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.45, the stock is 3.87% and -7.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -11.04% off its SMA200. FCF registered -10.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.70%.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.59%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has around 1403 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $330.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.61% and -24.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.16M, and float is at 91.79M with Short Float at 2.59%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHARLEY RAY T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHARLEY RAY T bought 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $12.85 per share for a total of $50115.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that CHARLEY RAY T (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $13.03 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the FCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, CHARLEY RAY T (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $13.26 for $53040.0. The insider now directly holds 313,174 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF).

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -17.03% down over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is -24.49% lower over the same period. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is -5.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.