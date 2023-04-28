Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) is 107.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $25.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTGX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.71% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 19.04% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.67, the stock is 6.17% and 11.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 82.39% off its SMA200. PTGX registered 140.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 171.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.58.

The stock witnessed a 7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.00%, and is -1.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $26.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 228.08% and -11.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.90%).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.26M, and float is at 48.48M with Short Float at 8.99%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -74.80% down over the past 12 months.