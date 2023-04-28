Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL)

Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) is -7.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.63 and a high of $57.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRCL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.85%.

Currently trading at $46.08, the stock is 8.76% and 2.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 9.12% at the moment leaves the stock -3.98% off its SMA200. SRCL registered -15.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.87.

The stock witnessed a 9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.21%, and is 9.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) has around 14550 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.91 and Fwd P/E is 19.57. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.28% and -19.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 287.30% this year

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.10M, and float is at 92.03M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gursahaney Naren K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gursahaney Naren K bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $47.91 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is trading 2.01% up over the past 12 months and Waste Management Inc. (WM) that is -1.54% lower over the same period.