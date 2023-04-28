Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is -24.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.28 and a high of $99.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMBF stock was last observed hovering at around $61.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63%.

Currently trading at $63.18, the stock is 8.19% and -9.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -23.82% off its SMA200. UMBF registered -30.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.31%.

The stock witnessed a 7.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.97%, and is 8.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) has around 3770 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.13 and Fwd P/E is 7.83. Profit margin for the company is 37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.21% and -36.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.40%).

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.31M, and float is at 43.66M with Short Float at 2.33%.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Insider Activity

A total of 280 insider transactions have happened at UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 230 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murphy Timothy R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murphy Timothy R. bought 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $53.68 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23406.0 shares.

UMB Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that SOSLAND L JOSHUA (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $57.55 per share for $57550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12241.0 shares of the UMBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, ROBBINS KRIS A (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $57.12 for $28560.0. The insider now directly holds 2,910 shares of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF).

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading -18.98% down over the past 12 months and West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) that is -30.09% lower over the same period. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) is -10.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.