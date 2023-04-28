MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is -28.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.99 and a high of $53.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MXL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.16% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.67% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.2% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.20, the stock is -25.81% and -28.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -17.57% at the moment leaves the stock -31.82% off its SMA200. MXL registered -44.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.43.

The stock witnessed a -28.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.36%, and is -23.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has around 1844 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.04. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.52% and -54.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MaxLinear Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 193.60% this year

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.66M, and float is at 73.84M with Short Float at 7.24%.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Insider Activity

A total of 134 insider transactions have happened at MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 81 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOUGHEED JAMES, the company’s. SEC filings show that LOUGHEED JAMES sold 115,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $40.74 per share for a total of $4.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3921.0 shares.

MaxLinear Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Bollesen Michael (Vice President of Sales) sold a total of 5,757 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $38.93 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81474.0 shares of the MXL stock.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) that is trading -27.24% down over the past 12 months and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) that is 6.88% higher over the same period. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is -3.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.