Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) is 26.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $301.69 and a high of $541.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $454.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.43% off its average median price target of $545.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.64% off the consensus price target high of $620.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 11.17% higher than the price target low of $505.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $448.61, the stock is -5.89% and -7.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 5.10% off its SMA200. MPWR registered 13.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.80.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.66%, and is -3.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has around 3247 employees, a market worth around $21.38B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.58 and Fwd P/E is 28.48. Profit margin for the company is 24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.70% and -17.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.10% this year

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.98M, and float is at 45.64M with Short Float at 5.14%.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hsing Michael, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Hsing Michael sold 11,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $487.99 per share for a total of $5.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.05 million shares.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Sciammas Maurice (Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing) sold a total of 4,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $487.99 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the MPWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Xiao Deming (Pres. of MPS Asia Operations) disposed off 4,360 shares at an average price of $487.99 for $2.13 million. The insider now directly holds 269,177 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR).

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -1.88% down over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is 16.24% higher over the same period.