Nevro Corp. (NVRO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) is -23.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.75 and a high of $67.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVRO stock was last observed hovering at around $34.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.27% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.11% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.19% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.32, the stock is -14.27% and -10.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -12.34% at the moment leaves the stock -25.00% off its SMA200. NVRO registered -54.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $152.93.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.82%, and is -8.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) has around 1087 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $406.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.46% and -55.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nevro Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.48M, and float is at 34.58M with Short Float at 5.25%.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Nevro Corp. (NVRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rashid Kashif, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Rashid Kashif bought 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $44.50 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53526.0 shares.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 5.15% up over the past 12 months and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) that is 21.02% higher over the same period.