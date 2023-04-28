New Big Money Means Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) is 34.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $0.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INUV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -3.41% and -10.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -21.72% off its SMA200. INUV registered -22.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.95.

The stock witnessed a 6.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.35%, and is -6.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 9.01% over the month.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $34.99M and $75.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.80% and -49.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.80%).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inuvo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.30% this year

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.79M, and float is at 106.04M with Short Float at 0.33%.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Inuvo Inc. (INUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lee Kenneth Ewell, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lee Kenneth Ewell bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $0.47 per share for a total of $5916.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Inuvo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Lee Kenneth Ewell (Director) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $0.48 per share for $5958.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the INUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Lee Kenneth Ewell (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $12072.0. The insider now directly holds 400,000 shares of Inuvo Inc. (INUV).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantax Inc. (AVTA) that is trading 25.25% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -9.32% lower over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -14.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.